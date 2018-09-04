BLACKPINK Collaborates with DUA LIPA for Her Upcoming Album

BLACKPINK's collaboration with British pop star Dua Lipa is soon to come!

A collaboration between the hottest female artists!

According to multiple officials in the entertainment industry on September 4, BLACKPINK participated in Dua Lipa's deluxe edition album which will release in October.

On the same day, Dua Lipa also confirmed this news by releasing her new track list through her social media. From the list, BLACKPINK's name could be found next to the song Kiss and Make Up.

Previously in May, the two artists' acquaintance has been revealed as BLACKPINK's Jennie, and Lisa visited Dua Lipa's concert held in Seoul, and as they left a proof shot of this together.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is on their Japan arena tour, which started from July 24~25 at Osaka-jō Hall, moving on to August 16~17's Fukuoka Convention Center show. On December 24, they will hold the finale concert in Kyocera Dome Osaka.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com