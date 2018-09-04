1 읽는 중

BTS Receives 'Artist Award' at 'Korea Broadcast Awards'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SBS Screenshot

Photo from SBS Screenshot

BTS won the 'Artist Award' at the 54th Korea Broadcast Awards on September 3. This is the second award they have received since they released the album, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer. Just a few days ago, on August 30, they had been awarded the 'Daesang' or the grand prize from 2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards.

This is already the second award they won since they released 'IDOL'!

Korea Broadcast Awards selected 201 programs and 88 celebrities through a competition inside the whole country's terrestrial broadcasting stations, and through the preliminaries and main screening, 23 programs and 22 celebrities were selected. Among them, the honor of the 'Artist Award' went to BTS.

Although BTS could not attend the awards due to their overseas schedule, they conveyed their award speech through a video clip.

"We're sincerely grateful to receive this huge prize," RM said. Jungkook also said, "I feel happy to hear so many good news this year, but in particular, we're all the more thankful to receive this big award from Korea Broadcast Awards."

On the same day of the awards, BTS departed for Los Angeles, U.S., for their LOVE YOURSELF world tour. They originally had no schedule in August and September. But because of their wish to perform in front of Korean ARMYs, they gave up on their rest time and made promotion schedules from August 30 to September 2.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

