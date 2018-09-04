What Comes to Your Mind When You See the JUNGKOOK's In-Ear Kiss

BTS's JUNGKOOK's 'extraordinary' fan love is receiving attention.

Awwwww.. Isn't he so sweet?

The reason JUNGKOOK put mike close to his eyes and looked around was that to see the fans who came to see him clearly under the bright light.

Especially, on August 30, JUNGKOOK showed his in-ear microphone toward the camera during the 2018 SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS.

Inside his in-ear microphone, there was 'army' logo

Later, JUNGKOOK kissed his in-ear microphone.

It seems like that he was expressing gratitude to the fans' love

JUNGKOOK's 'In-Ear Kiss' made a hot issue in the Korean online community.

A lot of Korean netizens are surprising about his deep but pure fan love.

One netizen said, "It is so touching that JUNGKOOK is appreciating to the fans who came up to this position together. Many idols suddenly change their attitudes after gain popularity. However, fortunately, BTS members didn't change their attitudes. Lucky fans!".

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

