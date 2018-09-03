1 읽는 중

WATCH: BTS Drops 'IDOL' Dance Practice Video… Two Main Dancers' Abs & All Members' Beautiful Bare Faces Can Be Seen!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, Youtube Screenshot

BTS' dance practice video of IDOL has been released. Members filmed the footage with bare faces and in comfortable clothes, which instead made fans love this video all the more.

Their abs and dance moves are killing meee!

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

On September 2, BTS' agency BigHit Entertainment uploaded BTS' IDOL Dance Practice video on its official YouTube channel.

While all seven members showed fantastic dance moves, Jimin and J-Hope, the two dance line members, surprised fans with their abs which were naturally exposed as they danced powerfully.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Previously, Jungkook created a craze when he revealed his abs at 2018 Billboard Music Awards. But Jimin and J-Hope's abs were no less impressive than Jungkook's.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Furthermore, members of BTS showed flawlessly sharp group dance. Fans were especially impressed at the part where the seven members jumped high in perfect synchronization.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Check out the entire video from below!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

