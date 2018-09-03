She Was Hacked? Taeyeon Followed BTS JIMIN's Fan Account

On September 3, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's Instagram made a headline in the Korean online community.

Please don't harass Taeyeon...

It's because a post 'Taeyeon followed BTS JIMIN's fan account' was posted on the online community.

The netizen who wrote this post said,"Taeyeon recently appeared to be following a BTS's JIMIN's fan account which uploads JIMIN related broadcasting videos" and "It is unexpected follow."

About this happening, netizens continuously argued whether it was hacked or not.

Besides, some people wrote hateful comments on Taeyeon's Instagram.

Taeyeon clarified that her Instagram was hacked and said, "I got hacked" and "Please don't be shocked, and please don't misunderstand" via her Instagram story.

Also, stars' SNS account hacking frequently happens.

Previously, Girls' Generation Yoona informed that her Instagram account was hacked and revealed discomfort by saying, "This situation frequently happens to my private account which I communicate with fans."

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

