사회

BLACKPINK LISA Managed to Keep Her Beauty Under Military Uniform and Camo Cream in 'Real Men 300'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Naver TV

Photo from Naver TV

BLACKPINK's Lisa perfectly pulled off the military uniform.

Who are waiting for the program to air?!!

MBC's Real Men 300 on August 30 disclosed a making film on Naver TV 'Real Men 300' channel, and Lisa in the making film was spotted having a poster shooting.

Photo from Naver TV

Photo from Naver TV

Photo from Naver TV

Photo from Naver TV

When she was asked to describe her character in Real Men 300 in 5 Korean letters, she smiled and answered "Ggt-gga-ji-het-da (I fought it until the end)." And to a question "What were you thinking when you had a tough time?", she answered, "I overcame the difficulties by thinking of our members; Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé."

Photo from Naver TV

Photo from Naver TV

Photo from Naver TV

Photo from Naver TV

However, the thing that came to the attention of viewers more than Lisa's affection toward BLACKPINK members was her appearance in the military uniform. Even though she's Thai, she looked like a professional female soldier.

And the finishing touch with a beret, Lisa successfully pulled off the uniform.

Netizens who've encountered the making film responded "How can she be so pretty in the military uniform?", "She's like a real soldier! So cool!", "I am expecting a lot on her performance in the program!".

Meanwhile, Real Men 300 is set to premiere in September.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

