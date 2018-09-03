BTS Happily Completed 'Short but Strong' IDOL Promotion

BTS stated about their feelings about finalizing IDOL promotion.

You guys are so SPECIAL!

On September 2, BTS uploaded two photos and said,'Thank ARMYs, who enthusiastically cheered us, we could happily finalize IDOL promotion short but strongly. I'm in love with myself. It's okay, I happy at this moment. #Heartboys #URSOO'.

In the photos, BTS members are wearing an SBS Inkigayo stage clothes and making happy faces.

Meanwhile, BTS received the first place trophy coincidentally Inkigayo come back.

Even though IDOL promotion is completed, seems like that IDOL popularity will be continued.

Since BTS came back with new song IDOL, they started 'IDOL CHALLENGE' that follows IDOL dancing and ARMYs from all over the world are continuing this IDOL CHALLENGE.

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com