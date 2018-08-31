1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

People Say BTS V Renewed His Heyday at 2018 Soribada Awards?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On August 30, BTS' V was spotted at 2018 Soribada Awards.

What can I say more on his visual..

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

V on this day wore a suit from Christian Dior, and many have mentioned that V pulled it off better than the model of Dior Collection.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

And fans especially found V adorable at the site. The way V made a face to a camera with a trophy in his hand and the moment when he said "I love you ARMYs" by sticking his face near the mic, fans reacted "He is too cute", "No wonder he's the world's most handsome guy".

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT