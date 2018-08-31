People Say BTS V Renewed His Heyday at 2018 Soribada Awards?

On August 30, BTS' V was spotted at 2018 Soribada Awards.

What can I say more on his visual..

V on this day wore a suit from Christian Dior, and many have mentioned that V pulled it off better than the model of Dior Collection.

And fans especially found V adorable at the site. The way V made a face to a camera with a trophy in his hand and the moment when he said "I love you ARMYs" by sticking his face near the mic, fans reacted "He is too cute", "No wonder he's the world's most handsome guy".

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

