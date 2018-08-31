Oh!GG Members in Their See-Through Outfits Succeeded in Appealing the 'Girl-Crush' Charm

Girl's Generation dropped an all-time classic unit teaser photos.

Can't wait to listen to their 'Lil' Touch'!!

SM Entertainment on August 29 disclosed the group's new sub-unit Oh!GG's comeback teasers photographs.

Oh!GG members in the black and white photos fascinated fans with a fierce and chic look. In their see-through outfits, each member appealed a "girl crush" charm.

Yoona especially has undergone a dramatic makeover. Until now, Yoona was far from the sexy image, but closer to a pure, innocent one. Even when promoting Girl's Generation's Run Devil Run, she was more charismatic than sexy. However, her big transition visible in the latest teaser photo heightened fans' expectation for the unit's comeback song.

Oh!GG's new single Lil' Touch is an up-tempo pop song with the incredibly addictive chorus.

On the song, Yoona mentioned "It's a really catchy song that students shouldn't listen to it during their exam period", and Taeyeon confidently said "I fell in love with the melody at the very first moment I listened to the song. It's a song that well-described our colors".

Oh!GG, the unit group involving Yoona, Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, and Yuri, is releasing their single Lil' Touch on September 5 at 6 pm on various music sites.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

