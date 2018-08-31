1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Oh!GG Members in Their See-Through Outfits Succeeded in Appealing the 'Girl-Crush' Charm

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Girl's Generation dropped an all-time classic unit teaser photos.

Can't wait to listen to their 'Lil' Touch'!!

SM Entertainment on August 29 disclosed the group's new sub-unit Oh!GG's comeback teasers photographs.

Oh!GG members in the black and white photos fascinated fans with a fierce and chic look. In their see-through outfits, each member appealed a "girl crush" charm.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Yoona especially has undergone a dramatic makeover. Until now, Yoona was far from the sexy image, but closer to a pure, innocent one. Even when promoting Girl's Generation's Run Devil Run, she was more charismatic than sexy. However, her big transition visible in the latest teaser photo heightened fans' expectation for the unit's comeback song.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Oh!GG's new single Lil' Touch is an up-tempo pop song with the incredibly addictive chorus.

On the song, Yoona mentioned "It's a really catchy song that students shouldn't listen to it during their exam period", and Taeyeon confidently said "I fell in love with the melody at the very first moment I listened to the song. It's a song that well-described our colors".

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Oh!GG, the unit group involving Yoona, Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, and Yuri, is releasing their single Lil' Touch on September 5 at 6 pm on various music sites.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT