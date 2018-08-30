1 읽는 중

PARK JIHOON's Unrealistic Visual, Seems Like Came Out of Animation

중앙일보

photo from babewink Twitter

WANNA ONE's PARK JIHOON showed amazing visual with pink hair and fluttered fans' heart at Taiwan concert.

What a handsome guy!

On August 25, group WANNA ONE proceeded ONE: THE WORLD world tour concert in Taipei, Taiwan, and WANNA ONE caught Taiwan fans' eyes with upgraded visuals.

Especially in the photo, PARK JIHOON with pink-red hair was wearing a white shirt and blazed his visual.

Photo from babewink twitter

His melancholy eyes, sharp nose, and sharp chin are deserved to be called a handsome guy.

Also, PARK JIHOON fluttered fan's heart by sending hand kiss to fans with his moist lips.

Meanwhile, WANNA ONE successfully finished WANNA ONE World Tour ONE: THE WORLD Taiwan concert which was held on August 25 and 26.

photo from wanna one twitter

WANNA ONE expressed gratitude to Taiwan fans on their official Twitter and said, "Every time we feel and enjoy together, deep impression makes us so happy. Sincerely thank you so much for today Taiwan WANNABLEs, and see you tomorrow".

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

