BTS Continuing 'IDOL' Popularity with SNS Challenge

Group BTS gave an assignment to ARMYs.

Let's try this challenge!

They enthusiastically advertised their new song IDOL by using SNS challenge which is recently popular inside and outside of the country.

On August 27, at 7:22 PM, J-Hope uploaded a video on Twitter, which he was dancing in accordance with new song IDOL refrain part.

IDOL's choreography has exciting shoulder dance, which is very impressive to see the dancing with spreading arms and legs.

Also, J-Hope captioned hashtags such as, '#HopeOnTheStreet in Malta Ursoo~ #URSOO #IDOL #IDOLCHALLENGE'.

Followed by the group BTS's choreography representative J-Hope's trademark 'HopeOnTheStreet' hashtag, the word 'IDOL CHALLENGE' also caught attention.

'~CHALLENGE' is a good way to make word of mouth through the SNS, that anyone can participate.

It is now settled down as kind of SNS play culture, and like 'Ice Bucket Challenge' that domestic celebrities participated, it may encourage donation depends on a purpose.

Through the 'IDOL CHALLENGE', BTS wanted people to participate in their event.

At the previous press conference, J-hope explained and said, "IDOL contains a message of 'I love myself whatever others say'. In accordance with African rhythm, we added Korean classical interjections such as 'Ursoo' 'Jihwaja'. In addition, we added EDM style on the Trap music so it is both very Korean style and global music" and "Also, we mixed African choreography and Korean traditional choreography together. Because we combined Samulnori dance and talchoom together, it is easy to follow the choreography. I hope you guys enjoy to follow".

After J-hope uploaded 'IDOL CHALLENGE', it was shared by more than 460 thousand people in 12 hours, received 980 thousand 'likes', and recorded 3 million 700 thousand views.

Right after J-hope uploaded the video, it became a hot issue because ARMYs from all over the world participated and uploaded the challenge video.

U.S Billboard introduced ARMYs' SNS video through an article, 'BTS invited fans to the IDOL dance challenge' and said, "K-pop superstar BTS uploaded a dance video with 'IDOL CHALLENGE' hashtag and ARMYs are continuously participating this challenge".

Through 'In My Feelings Challenge', pop singer Drake who made the best music of 2018, recorded the first place of Billboard hot 100 chart for 6 consecutive weeks, and chart-in for 7 consecutive weeks.

Now, it is expected how much BTS who has more than 16 million followers will show their SNS power.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

