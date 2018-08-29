1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: "Oh!GG SOON"…GIRLS' GENERATION's YOONA Shows off Beauty of a Visual Center

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @yoona__lim

Girls' Generation's Yoona showed off beauty on another level.

She looks absolutely stunning!

On August 29, Yoona uploaded on her Instagram, several photos of herself, and added a caption saying, "SOON".

In the pictures, Yoona looks stunning in a nude color dress that reveals her slim body line. Her elegant and sensual mood heightened the expectations for Girls' Generation's upcoming sub-unit, Oh!GG.

Oh!GG, the unit group involving Yoona, Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, and Yuri, is releasing their single Lil' Touch on September 5.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

