사회

BTS V Conveys His Thanks to SUGA and RM Hyungs on Stage…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

"I felt it. Our teamwork is getting better. I was very moved by hyungs on stage".

"Our teamwork is improving. Thank you hyungs!"

BTS' V at the press conference in Seoul Sports Complex ahead of their concert mentioned: "While our group was touring for over two and a half years after releasing LOVE YOURSELF series, I began to feel that our teamwork has been improving."

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

He added "There's a choreography in our title song IDOL and sidetrack I'm Fine where Suga has to lift me up. He held me with all his strength until he laid me down on the floor. I was really touched. RM also lifted me up and put me down gently. None of these things happened back before two and half years ago. Our teamwork improved a lot."

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

BTS raised the curtain of LOVE YOURSELF World Tour by holding the concert at Seoul Sports Complex on August 25 and 26 assembling 900,000 audiences at the site. They are to continue their concerts in 16 different cities, through 33 concerts.

At the latest concert, BTS fluttered fans' hearts by performingDNA, FAKE LOVE, and IDOL from their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

