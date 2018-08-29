EXO To Take Home the 'Global Fandom Award' at '2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'

EXO took the first ranking in the poll at '2018 Soribada Best K-music Awards'.

Congratulations EXO an EXO-L!!

Soribada on August 28 made an announcement "We ran a poll through a mobile app and official homepage until August 24 to decide the winner of the 'Global Fandom' Award. In result, EXO was chosen to be the group to top the list."

EXO won over alternative 60 teams in the poll including BTS, Wanna One, Twice, Red Velvet, AOA, and more.

'2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' will take place on August 30th at Olympic Stadium in Seoul, while EXO hasn't confirmed their attendance at the awards ceremony yet.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

