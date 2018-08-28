The Reason People Said "Power of the Universe Helped" After BTS's Concert

The group BTS's perfect concert timing evoked admiration.

Whole universe is supporting the BTS!

From August 25 to 26, BTS LOVE YOURSELF world tour concerts were held at the Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex main stadium.

Among the 90 thousand audiences, BTS's fans 'ARMYs' revealed happiness for their amazing luck.

The Jamsil main stadium is the place where the BTS's concerts were held, and affects a lot from weather.

If the weather situation is not good, people have to watch the concert in the rain. Also in the worst case, concert can be canceled.

Because weather forecast expected that 19th typhoon SOULIC may rage immensely, fans worried a lot.

Fortunately, SOULIC changed the direction and passed Seoul without big impact.

Also, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration's weather forecast, it will rain during the BTS's concert period.

However, at midnight on August 2, rain stopped.

Before the concert on August 26, rain has abated, but after 3 hours of concert, rain poured down again.

Thank rain poured before and after the concert, fans could rather enjoy the concert in the fresh air without bugs.

Because of the concert which weather helped, BTS member JIN was delighted and said, "Seems like somebody up there is helping for the time us and 'ARMYs' meet.

After the concert, fans exploded admiration and said, "It seems like whole universe comes forward and helps you guys", "Power of the universe helped".

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

