1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: IU, the 'Icon of Loyalty', Sings for Her Backup Dancers at Their Wedding

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

IU rocked her backup dancers' wedding by presenting a festive song for them!

The bride and the groom couldn't keep their bodies still!

Recently, the sight of IU performing at a wedding went viral on various online communities. In the uploaded videos, IU is singing Good Day in a neat blouse and skirt.

It has been told that both the bride and groom of this wedding are IU's backup dancers.

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

As the two people who have gone through ups and downs with her were getting married, it must have been a very meaningful day for IU too. Throughout the whole song, she performed with a big smile on her face, showing off amazing singing skills as usual, along with extra cheerful dance moves.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Excited guests all shouted out "Milky White IU!", and the newlyweds also danced to the music, as if they couldn't keep their bodies still.

Watching these videos, netizens reacted by saying, "IU being so loyal as usual!", "I'm so envious of them that IU's singing for their wedding!", "Congratulations on their wedding!"

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT