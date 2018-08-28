WATCH: IU, the 'Icon of Loyalty', Sings for Her Backup Dancers at Their Wedding

IU rocked her backup dancers' wedding by presenting a festive song for them!

The bride and the groom couldn't keep their bodies still!

Recently, the sight of IU performing at a wedding went viral on various online communities. In the uploaded videos, IU is singing Good Day in a neat blouse and skirt.

It has been told that both the bride and groom of this wedding are IU's backup dancers.

As the two people who have gone through ups and downs with her were getting married, it must have been a very meaningful day for IU too. Throughout the whole song, she performed with a big smile on her face, showing off amazing singing skills as usual, along with extra cheerful dance moves.

Excited guests all shouted out "Milky White IU!", and the newlyweds also danced to the music, as if they couldn't keep their bodies still.

Watching these videos, netizens reacted by saying, "IU being so loyal as usual!", "I'm so envious of them that IU's singing for their wedding!", "Congratulations on their wedding!"

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

