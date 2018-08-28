WATCH: JUSTIN BIEBER Talks about BTS with Fans

Pop star Justin Bieber talked about BTS with his fans!

Someone tell Jungkook that Justin Bieber knows his name!

On August 27, a video clip that filmed Justin Bieber and his fiance Hailey Baldwin's date was uploaded on several social media. The guy who took this video, seemingly a paparazzi, followed Justin, trying to talk to him.

While Justin replied to the man a few times, he started a conversation with a group of girls that were passing by. And the topic of their talk was surprisingly, K-pop and BTS!

When one of the girls brought up 'K-pop', Justin said, "I just listened to this K-pop song last night called 'Instagram'(Korean singer Dean's song). It's the first K-pop song I've ever heard." As the girls asked him if he knew BTS, he answered, "I want to listen to BTS. I heard they're so tight," and emphasized, "I got to check them out."

A girl also mentioned BTS' golden maknae Jungkook, who's known as a huge fan of Justin. Hearing this, Justin responded, "Jungkook? That's sick", indicating that he'll check him out.

As the clip spread online, ARMYs got excited, writing comments such as, "Jungkook became a 'successful fan'," and "It's so cool to see Justin Bieber talking about BTS."

