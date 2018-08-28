BTS "SNS Is Main Factor of Our Popularity? Absolutely Not!"

It may seem abrupt to see BTS gaining world-wide tremendous popularity. However, the BTS members felt sad about people regarded the reason for their explosive popularity is only because of SNS.

On August 26, the BTS members got a question about the reason for their world-wide popularity during the BTS world tour LOVE YOURSELF Seoul concert's press conference which was held at Seoul Songpa-gu Olympic-ro Jamsil Sports Complex main stadium.

SUGA said, "It is surely wrong to pick SNS as main reason for the BTS's popularity. Because since we think a lot and focus on music, performance, and messages, later, we started to get interest of SNS" and "Therefore, SNS is after. People never get interests by just watching our SNS".

RM picked consistency as a secret of their popularity. "At the time of debut, the best story we can do well was school story. However, now it is our development story. When our twenty was a basing point, it was youth, and after those things were piled up, that became a catalyst of our story" and "But I can't explain well with that. There are a lot of motivations, but among them the main point is we devoted to essence".

"Because we are singers and idols, the most important thing is music. Through the concert, singers can show their final edition, and through the album, they can reveal the music and visuals that they want to represent. The biggest reason for our popularity is all the members love our album and devote for performance. Public's standard is very high. Also, they can distinguish whether it is sincere or not. That much, it is hard to convey our sincere minds. However, we try our best to do that via SNS and also focus on our main job. I believe that's how our sincerity moved sincerity across the language and country barrier." (RM)

