BTS Beats TAYLOR SWIFT's Record as MV of 'IDOL' Becomes the Most-Viewed Video in 24 Hours

BTS' music video of IDOL became the new most-viewed video within 24 hours.

IDOL's music video earned over 56 million views in 24 hours!

According to BigHit Entertainment, music video of IDOL, the title song of BTS' repackaged album, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, broke through 56,268,646 views on August 25. This happened in only 24 hours since its first release on August 24, 6 pm.

Accordingly, the previous record of 43.2 million views set by Taylor Swift's MV of Look What You Made Me Do was dethroned.

IDOL's music video exceeded 10 million views in just 4 hours 16 minutes, 20 million views in 6 hours 35 minutes, 30 million views in 9 hours 52 minutes, 40 million views in 16 hours 9 minutes, and 50 million views in 21 hours 3 minutes, becoming the Korean singer to record the most view counts on YouTube in the shortest amount of time.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com