1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Beats TAYLOR SWIFT's Record as MV of 'IDOL' Becomes the Most-Viewed Video in 24 Hours

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS' music video of IDOL became the new most-viewed video within 24 hours.

IDOL's music video earned over 56 million views in 24 hours!

According to BigHit Entertainment, music video of IDOL, the title song of BTS' repackaged album, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, broke through 56,268,646 views on August 25. This happened in only 24 hours since its first release on August 24, 6 pm.

Accordingly, the previous record of 43.2 million views set by Taylor Swift's MV of Look What You Made Me Do was dethroned.

IDOL's music video exceeded 10 million views in just 4 hours 16 minutes, 20 million views in 6 hours 35 minutes, 30 million views in 9 hours 52 minutes, 40 million views in 16 hours 9 minutes, and 50 million views in 21 hours 3 minutes, becoming the Korean singer to record the most view counts on YouTube in the shortest amount of time.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT