The Reason Fans Are Sobbing After Reading V's 'Thanks To'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online community

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube

We really really love you too V!!

On August 24 at 6 PM, the BTS revealed LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER and V's 'Thanks to' serenely moved fans' hearts.

Here's V's 'Thanks to' which is a hot issue in the online community and SNS.

V. Thanks to

Photo from Online community

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

I want to say to ARMYs.
Thank you for always being a great strength to us, being our wings, and allow us to come up higher to this better position with your supports.
I don't think I'll ever be able to forget this as I live on.

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

As a member of BTS, I once again realized how much love I am receiving.

Just from the first week of promotion, I really felt like all my stress was relieved and my mind was healed.

It felt like all the bad things disappeared.

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

Among the many sayings from the ARMYs, there was a saying that, "I always want to give you a day without worries, I want you can sleep more comfortably at least for today, I want to be able to give you a fresh morning when you wake up in the next day. However, I'm sorry because I can't do that for you every time ".

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

HA! Actually, I am able to have a comfortable and fresh morning because of you ARMYs!

For real!! Because of you guys, I sleep well!! So please don't worry!

When I see our ARMYs' letters, I feel like....awwwww.....so sad...

Thank you for loving us so much!

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

Thank you so much to BigHit, my one and only family who supports me, my acquaintances, my hyungnims, my noonims, and my friends.

Also, thank you so much to my adorable members for not falling sick!!

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

The ARMYs! The moon is so pretty today.

I hope the moments from beautiful and happy memories fall into you guys' dreams today.

To the protagonists of my story which started on a white empty paper, have a good night~♥ I purple you.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

