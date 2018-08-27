Video Clips of BTS Performing Their New Title 'IDOL' Already Exceeded Over 2 Million Hits

BTS finally unveiled the new title song IDOL.



The group on August 25 at Seoul Sports Complex held a BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert.

On this day, members made public of the performance of their title song IDOL for the first time ever in front of about 45,000 fans at the concert.

A Korean classical interjection such as "Ul-ssoo" and "Jihwaja" vividly highlighted BTS' challenging attempt in spreading the Korean sentiment to the world.

However, their outfits reminded fans of the European Middle Age, perfectly balancing out the Korean and exotic beauty.

Their powerful performances quickly spread through diverse online communities by the fan-cam videos, and Jungkook focus fan-cam has already exceeded 2,700,000 hits on Youtube.

And here is the link to the video clip where BTS lures not only the ARMYs but also the other fandoms by their performance.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

