GIRLS' GENERATION Unit 'Oh!GG' to Release Single 'Lil' Touch' on September 5

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Details on Girls' Generation's brand new unit has finally been unveiled!

The return of legendary queens of K-pop!

The sub-unit named, Oh!GG will release their first digital single Lil' Touch on September 5 through various streaming charts.

While five members, Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona, are going to participate, the single album will feature two songs of different attractions; the title track Lil' Touch, and Fermata.

In particular, the name 'Oh!GG' is a compound word of the exclamation 'Oh!' and Girls' Generation's English abbreviation 'GG'. This name contains their ambition to captivate global fans' hearts with various styles of music and charm. This name was reportedly thought up by the members themselves, and it also sounds similar to the Korean word '오지다(Ojida)' which means 'perfect' or 'amazing'.

Moreover, they are going to release a special 'kihno version' of the album for fans who'd want to own a physical album. For these kihno albums, pre-orders will be received through both online and offline stores.

By Bongbong and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

