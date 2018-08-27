Came to See V?♥ PARK SEOJOON·PARK HYUNGSIK·PARK BOGUM Spotted at BTS's Concert!

Actor Park Seojoon and Park Hyungsik were spotted on the last day of BTS's Love Yourself world tour Seoul Concert which was held at the Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex Olympic main stadium.

They enjoyed the concert with ARMY BOMB!

Park Seojoon and Park Hyungsik made an alliance with BTS's V via KBS TV drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth(2016) which was V's first drama.

According to the photos from an online community and SNS which were uploaded on August 26, Park Seojoon and Park Hyungsik visited the BTS concert held on the day.

Park Seojoon was wearing a light pink shirt, and Park Hyungsik was wearing a white t-shirt. Also, Park Hyungsik was wearing a black fisherman's hat and a black mask.

On the other uploaded photo, Park Hyungsik shaking ARMY BOMB was spotted and attracted attention.

Park Seojoon and Park Hyungsik were spotted at the BTS's concert which was held last year. And this time, they visited BTS's concert again.

Previously at the concert which held on August 25, Park Bogum was spotted. Park Bogum is also known as one of V's best friends.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

