BTS 'IDOL' Takes Over 66 Countries… Topped on ITunes 'TOP SONG' Chart

Right after the BTS's repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER released on August 24, it ranked on the top in the national and regional iTunes 'Top Album' charts in the 65 countries from the all over the world such as U.S, Canada, Japan, Brazil, England.

Go and listen to the BTS's new song!

The title track IDOL recorded the first place in the 66 countries' national and regional 'Top Song' charts such as from U.S, Canada, and U.K.

In addition, IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj) which Nicki Minaj participated the featuring also ranked on the top in 9 regions such as Nicaragua, Macau, Dominican Republic.

Especially, in the U.S iTunes 'Top Song' chart, Euphoria got on the second place, IDOL(Feat. Nicki Minaj) got on the third place, I'm Fine on the 4th, Epiphany got 5th, Trivia: Seesaw got 6th, Trivia: Just Dance got 7th, Answer: Love Myself got 8th, Trivia: Love 9th, Serendipity (Full Length Edition) got 10th place.

The BTS not only got all the music in the music chart but also they listed their name on the 'TOP 50' with all 26 tracks which are included in the album.

The BTS presented LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER on August 24 and topped in 8 domestic music charts with IDOL and their included tracks were also on the ranking.

As well, with IDOL music video, the BTS broke their previous record by achieving 10 million and 20 million views and beloved from all over the world.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

