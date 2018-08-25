1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Got 1st Place in August Brand Reputation...2nd Red Velvet.3rd WANNA ONE

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS official site

Photo from BTS official site

According to the analysis data of singers brand reputation in August 2018, first BTS, second Red Velvet, and third WANNA ONE was ranked.

As I expected!

On the top 30 Singers brand reputation ranking of August 2018, BTS, Red Velvet, WANNA ONE, (G)-IDLE, iKON, Twice, BLACKPINK, Mamamoo, SEVENTEEN, EXO, IU, BtoB, Chungha, Gfriend, Infinite, Seunry, Highlight, Pentagon, BIGBANG, Momoland, Ailee, Shinee, WINNER, OH MY GIRL, Shaun, AOA, Sunmi, Bol4, Loco, Lee Soo, in order.

By the first ranking BTS receiving brand participate index 2,564,484, media index 2,169,520, communication index 5,570,610, community index 5,199,313, their brand reputation index analyzed for 10,667,328.

The BTS's brand reputation index increased 46.17% than July's band reputation index 10,607,026.

By the second-ranking Red Velvet receiving brand participation index was 1,350,991, media index 2,565,062, communication index 3,544,684, community index 3,206,591, their brand reputation index analyzed for 10,667,328.

The Red Velvet's brand reputation index was increased 192.03% than July's brand reputation index 3,652,781.

By third ranking WANNA ONE receiving brand participation index 777,130 media index 2,752,299, communication index 3,855,452, community index 3,127,943, their brand reputation index analyzed for 10,512,824.

Compare to July's brand reputation index, WANNA ONE increased 39.11% than their July brand reputation index which was 7,557,134.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT