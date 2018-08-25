BTS Got 1st Place in August Brand Reputation...2nd Red Velvet.3rd WANNA ONE

According to the analysis data of singers brand reputation in August 2018, first BTS, second Red Velvet, and third WANNA ONE was ranked.

On the top 30 Singers brand reputation ranking of August 2018, BTS, Red Velvet, WANNA ONE, (G)-IDLE, iKON, Twice, BLACKPINK, Mamamoo, SEVENTEEN, EXO, IU, BtoB, Chungha, Gfriend, Infinite, Seunry, Highlight, Pentagon, BIGBANG, Momoland, Ailee, Shinee, WINNER, OH MY GIRL, Shaun, AOA, Sunmi, Bol4, Loco, Lee Soo, in order.

By the first ranking BTS receiving brand participate index 2,564,484, media index 2,169,520, communication index 5,570,610, community index 5,199,313, their brand reputation index analyzed for 10,667,328.

The BTS's brand reputation index increased 46.17% than July's band reputation index 10,607,026.

By the second-ranking Red Velvet receiving brand participation index was 1,350,991, media index 2,565,062, communication index 3,544,684, community index 3,206,591, their brand reputation index analyzed for 10,667,328.

The Red Velvet's brand reputation index was increased 192.03% than July's brand reputation index 3,652,781.

By third ranking WANNA ONE receiving brand participation index 777,130 media index 2,752,299, communication index 3,855,452, community index 3,127,943, their brand reputation index analyzed for 10,512,824.

Compare to July's brand reputation index, WANNA ONE increased 39.11% than their July brand reputation index which was 7,557,134.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

