1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Received Diamond Creator Award… "Thank You for Amazing Love"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BLACKPINK Instagram

Photo from BLACKPINK Instagram

BLACKPINK awarded 'Diamond Creator' trophy from YouTube for breaking 10 million subscribers and they said "Thank you" to their fans.

Congratulations!

On August 25, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment uploaded a video which contains BLACKPINK's thoughts on the official SNS.

BLACKPINK who are currently having Japan tour said, "Our BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel's subscribers exceeded 10 million!" and "Thank you so much for YouTube head office who sent us sincere letter and diamond creator award to celebrate our channel breaking 10 million subscribers".

Jennie said, "First of all, I appreciate so much to the people who love our contents, and the fans who give us interests and love" and JISOO added, "We will do our best to repay with more various contents".

Rosé and Jennie conveyed their expressions of gratitude to the fans in the overseas with fluent English.

BLACKPINK who started their first Arena tour in Japan on August 24, will be on the Kyocera dome stage as a first foreign girl group on upcoming December 24.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT