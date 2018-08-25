BLACKPINK Received Diamond Creator Award… "Thank You for Amazing Love"

BLACKPINK awarded 'Diamond Creator' trophy from YouTube for breaking 10 million subscribers and they said "Thank you" to their fans.

Congratulations!

On August 25, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment uploaded a video which contains BLACKPINK's thoughts on the official SNS.

BLACKPINK who are currently having Japan tour said, "Our BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel's subscribers exceeded 10 million!" and "Thank you so much for YouTube head office who sent us sincere letter and diamond creator award to celebrate our channel breaking 10 million subscribers".

Jennie said, "First of all, I appreciate so much to the people who love our contents, and the fans who give us interests and love" and JISOO added, "We will do our best to repay with more various contents".

Rosé and Jennie conveyed their expressions of gratitude to the fans in the overseas with fluent English.

BLACKPINK who started their first Arena tour in Japan on August 24, will be on the Kyocera dome stage as a first foreign girl group on upcoming December 24.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

