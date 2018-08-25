1 읽는 중

"Syndrome Start" BTS Achieves Perfect All-Kill of K-POP Charts With “Idol” in Second Day

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS official site

Photo from BTS official site

The group BTS occupied music chars with their new song Idol.

As usual, this album is awesome!

The BTS who revealed their repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER coincidentally to all over the world on August 24 ranked on the top in the domestic music charts right after the album release and made the world realize the BTS' power.

This title track Idol clinched ranking on the top and killing all the charts in the 7 domestic representative music charts including Melon, Genie, Mnet, Naver Music, Bugs, Soribada, and Olleh Music based on the record at 8 A.M on August 25.

Especially, in the Mellon chart, BTS boasted their potential energy by lining up from top ranking to 12th with not only this album's Euphoria, I'm Fine, Trivia, Answer and Epiphany but also from last album's title track Fake Love to included tracks The Truth Untold, Anpanman, and Airplane pt.2.

Also, BTS' new song's hot popularity is carried over from Korea to the all over the world. BTS' Idol music video is continuously breaking Korean singers' shortest records by exceeding 30 million views.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

