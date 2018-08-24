OFFICIAL: BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Exceeds 300 Million Hits on Youtube, Surpassing BTS' Already Set Record

BLACKPINK in Youtube is revising history as the Kpop artist. BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU music video broke the record for the shortest time in exceeding 300 million hits in about two months after its release.

YG Entertainment on August 23 announced that DDU-DU DDU-DU which was released on July 15 surpassed 300 million views in just 68 days.

This is a record faster than what BTS has set with their DNA music video. In less than 5 months after its release, BTS was able to break 300 million hits. While this already was a profound record, BLACKPINK even antedated this record by 100 days.

Music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU was the first K-pop song released in 2018 to exceed 300 million hits.

YG on this mentioned, "Despite the fact that BLACKPINK has weaker fandoms compared to the ones of male groups, they became the sole artist among entire male and female Kpop artists to make such historical achievement for the shortest time."

Additionally, by passing over 10 million subscribers in their official Youtube channel, BLACKPINK and BTS became the two groups to receive "Diamond Creator Awards".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

