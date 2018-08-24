1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Exceeds 300 Million Hits on Youtube, Surpassing BTS' Already Set Record

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

BLACKPINK in Youtube is revising history as the Kpop artist. BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU music video broke the record for the shortest time in exceeding 300 million hits in about two months after its release.

Wow what a competition in good faith!

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

YG Entertainment on August 23 announced that DDU-DU DDU-DU which was released on July 15 surpassed 300 million views in just 68 days.

This is a record faster than what BTS has set with their DNA music video. In less than 5 months after its release, BTS was able to break 300 million hits. While this already was a profound record, BLACKPINK even antedated this record by 100 days.

Music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU was the first K-pop song released in 2018 to exceed 300 million hits.

YG on this mentioned, "Despite the fact that BLACKPINK has weaker fandoms compared to the ones of male groups, they became the sole artist among entire male and female Kpop artists to make such historical achievement for the shortest time."

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Additionally, by passing over 10 million subscribers in their official Youtube channel, BLACKPINK and BTS became the two groups to receive "Diamond Creator Awards".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT