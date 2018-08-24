Fans Go Wild at BTS' V's 5 Different Hairstyles! Your Favorite Is …?!

BTS released the teaser video of their new title track IDOL on August 23.

While IDOL is the title song of BTS' repackage album, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, the song has blended in sounds of Korean instruments such as kkwaenggwari(a small flat gong used primarily in Korean folk music), and has included a few phrases from pansori(a Korean music genre of folk entertainment) such as "Eolssu" and "Deonggideok kungdeoreoreo".

Aside from the music, what ARMYs were excited to see from the teaser was the new hair colors of BTS members. In particular, V's unique hair color captivated everyone's hearts.

Some of the comments fans wrote include, "He pulled off that Chupa Chups' strawberry vanilla color so well", "I thought it was photoshopped, but it was real!", "I want to see him in that hair color with my own eyes!"

In fact, this is not the first time V's hairstyle went viral. On August 14, he uploaded a short video clip on Twitter, showing himself in vibrant pink hair color. Seeing this, fans raved on and on, saying, "He looks like an angel!" This clip is gathering a legendary response, passing over 4.9 million views in just 10 days.

Even before fans could settle their hearts down, V was seen in the so-called 'apple hair' in the album's concept photo L version. 'Apple hairstyle' is like the symbol of cuteness, as it refers to the style of tying a tiny bit of hair near the top of the head. Along with this cute hairstyle, his pose of poking his cheek completed an absolutely adorable look.

Moreover, from the jacket shooting sketch released through YouTube's 'BANGTANTV' channel on August 21, V put fans in awe once again, by appearing in so many different hairstyles.

Whenever V puts on a new hairstyle, he always dominates Twitter's trending keywords and Korea's online communities. He's never left out from polls where they ask 'which idol is the best at pulling off any concept?'

Seeing fans' reactions so far, it looks like he has achieved another successful transformation!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

