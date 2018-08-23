[BTS Comeback D-1] For the Fans Who Say "We Don't Want BTS Having Think Make-Ups!"

The BTS' comeback is just one day away from today, August 23 KST.

While fans' anticipation was heightened, there was an insist about the repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWERs 'S' version's concept photo that caught attention.

In the 'S' version's concept photo which was revealed on August 13, the BTS members were wearing a bit excessive clothes compared to other versions (E.L.F).

It was a feeling of avant-garde style. V was wearing a jacket with fancy frill, RM was wearing a jacket that has red and blue's clear contrast.

Other members were also wearing those kinds of styles. In addition, all the members were wearing thick make-ups which are suitable for their clothes.

Some fans who saw this expressed their opinion and said, "I don't want BTS wearing too thick make-ups", "I like BTS's pure appearances"

Then, there were some other fans who disputed the opinion. The base is in the previous album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear.

In the previous album's last track Outro: Tear, there is a lyric,"The bare face that only I know" and in the title track FAKE LOVE, there is a lyric "I wish all my weaknesses could be hidden".

Focusing on this, the fans interpreted that "the photo of 'S' version concept is clearly revealing the BTS's extrinsic appearance". Then said, "It seems like idols' representative BTS expressed their glammed up appearances", "We should love them more because they are including these symbols".

In other words, the claim that BTS's excessive clothes and makeups are showing the BTS's figures which are, "For you, I could pretend like I was happy when I was sad", "Try to erase myself and make me your doll".

Actually, in the 'S' version concept photo, BTS is surrounded by eyes or hands. Also, they are locked in the red room.

One fan said, "It seems like 'S' version concept photo is showing, RM who is not Kim Namjoon, JIN who is not KIM Sukjin, SUGA who is not Min Yoongi, J-Hope who is not Jung Hosuk, V who is not Kim Taehyung, JIMIN who is not Park Jimin, and JUNGKOOK who is not Jin Jungkook" and "We love BTS's both figures".

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

