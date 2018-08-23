[BTS Comeback D-1] ARMYs Are Concerned BTS Might Miss No.1 on Music Charts…What's Going on in Korea?

ARMYs, are you ready?

Having just one day left till BTS comeback, ARMYs are getting busy. It's because of their desperate wish to make BTS' new song rank No.1 on streaming charts.

Recently, Korea's streaming charts have been in the center of numerous controversies.

Especially, when a lesser-known singer named Shaun topped every music charts, he was accused of manipulating the rankings by using the method of so-called 'sajaegi'(the process of inflating digital music sales).

While Shaun's agency stated that, "There were no sajaegi, manipulation, nor illegal marketing," regardless of what the truth is, idols who were always powerful on streaming charts, all had to hand over the top rank to this newcomer. From BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU to TWICE's Dance the Night Away, and Red Velvet's Power Up, all of these popular girl group songs failed to overcome Shaun's Way Back Home.

What ARMYs are concerned about is, that Shaun's song is still keeping a firm No.1 on the rankings. While there are still voices saying, "Isn't he machine's pick?", fans are worried BTS' new song might get drifted away.

To prevent this, BTS' Korean fans are getting prepared, practicing for the so-called '총공격(all-out attack)' which refers to the plan to intensively stream all at once at a particular time.

When a mock attack was held on August 18, K-ARMYs succeeded in placing FAKE LOVE, the song released three months ago, on No.1 for that day's 7 pm streaming chart. Fans who checked their power, commented in confidence, "Our fandom's streaming strength is the best of best."

BTS' repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer will be released on August 24. Would it be possible for BTS' new song to push away the month-long No.1 song of Shaun? All eyes are on tomorrow's music chart rankings.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

