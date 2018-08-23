1 읽는 중

"Insincerity vs Fatigue…" RED VELVET's IRENE Became a Center of Controversy for Her Attitude

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Red Velvet's Irene has become the center of controversy immediately after the latest episode of Weekly Idol was aired on August 22.

And this wasn't the first time Irene was involved in an attitude-related issues..

MBC Every1's Weekly Idol on August 22 featured Red Velvet who came back with a new song Power Up.

On this day, Weekly Idol released each members' self-report which were written prior to the prerecorded show. In comparison to other members who've elaborately filled out the blanks, Irene left a majority of the columns blank which became grounds for the quarrel.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

The program made a disclosure of her paper with the caption 'Irene's resistant spirit self-report', and one of the emcees told her "It's a real swag. It's like the swag of Snoop Dogg."

Irene seemed pretty embarrassed as she burst into laughter.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

They additionally revealed the self-report that staffs have filled in for what Irene has left, including the advantages, disadvantages of personality, habits, and few other personal information Irene has disclosed throughout various entertainment programs.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

While the program was wrapped up in a pretty amicable atmosphere, this news has quickly spread through online communities soon after the episode was broadcasted

 Audiences are criticizing Irene for her insincere attitude, that this might have seen rude for the staffs who've prepared such content for the program.

However, there also were objections toward the criticism that "self-report" wasn't a weighty content in Weekly Idol, and that it is immoderate to blame her without knowing her inside story.

And from the keywords of "sleep" and "rest" she put in the brain structure, fans are surmising that Irene must have felt physically tired and was worn out due to a hectic schedule the group had to proceed with their comeback.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

