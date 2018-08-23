1 읽는 중

[BTS Comeback D-1] BIGHIT's Person in Charge Replied! "Can You Guys Able to See the BTS's New Song on TV?"

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

BTS's repackaged album's title track 'IDOL' teaser video has revealed at midnight on August 23 KST.

OMG the BTS is coming!

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

IDOL is a title track of BTS's repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER which will be released on August 24. Also, the track emphasized the lyric that has Korean traditional feelings like "all ssu(yoo hoo)", "Dunggideok Koong Deoreoreoreok" by using instruments such as kkwaenggwari.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

According to the teaser video which was revealed on the day via YouTube, BTS members are wearing the reinterpreted Korean traditional cloth 'Hanbok'. The clothes members wearing which look like imitated Korean gentlemen's robe was outstanding.

By exceeding more than 1,510,000 pre-orders, the new album that will be releasing this time recorded the best record of all time.

The new album's new song stage will primally be released in the concert at Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex Stadium on upcoming 25 and 26.

You don't have to feel the lack because BTS's new song will be revealed at the concert. You can at least see the BTS  shortly in the music program.

People in charge of BigHit Entertainment said, "BTS will have music program activities with the new song for a week" to the media.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

