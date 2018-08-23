WATCH: 'Synchronization on Point!' Thai Girls' Parody of BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Goes Viral

A group of Thai girls who made a parody of BLACKPINK's music video is gaining popularity close to celebrities.

Super cute and ingenious!

On August 18, four girls, Kungten, Mommaem, Som, and Kwang, uploaded a recreated version of BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU music video.

These girls who have gathered under the name 'DEKSORKRAO', are only aged between seven to ten but have produced a video with impressive detail and ingenuity.

Whereas BLACKPINK's MV was filmed in glittering sets, these girls' video was filmed in local backgrounds where trees are overgrown and sheds are made out of woods. For all the fancy props, the girls replaced them with what they could find around themselves; for instance, Jennie's luxurious walkers were substituted with rubber boots, and a bamboo stick filled in for the glowing 'BLACKPINK' sword.

Not only did they imitate the props, they also duplicated every little movement and facial expressions of BLACKPINK, and perfectly lip-synced every line.

Another amazing feature of this video was outstanding camerawork and editing which was made possible, thanks to Kungten's brother.

With this video going viral, these girls are getting attention from people all around the world. While only four days passed since its upload on YouTube, the view counts have already exceeded 3 million.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

