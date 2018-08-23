K-POP Idol Who Boasted that His Friend is 'BTS' in America

Group BtoB's Yook Sungjae went to the United States and boasted that he is the world famous idol BTS's friend.

I also want to be a friend of idols..

Recently, it was an issue on the various online communities that, "Yook Sungjae who boasts his friend in the United States".

In the video, Yook Sungjae went to LA in the United States for the SBS 'All The Butlers' shooting and met the local fans in the U.S by holding a microphone, he greeted the fans.

He greeted and said, "Hi everyone, my name is Sungjae. I'm Korean K-pop idol. You guys know BTS? I'm BTS' friend. Thank you very much. I am great to meet you guys".

Yook Sungjae boasted his friends of the BTS who has become a world famous idol and got the first place on the US 'Billboard 200'.

Yook Sungjae and BTS's V and JIMIN are same age friends who were all born in 1995.

When the local fans heard the word BTS, they cheered and surprised by the fact that Yook Sungjae and BTS are friends.

Meanwhile, the group BtoB, where the Yook Sungjae belongs will start to work as a six-members system since the leader Seo Eunkwang joined the army.

BtoB will have their first event as a six -members system in the "Autumn in One" peace concert, which will be held on upcoming 25th.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

