Cube Entertainment Made a Big Decision on Tentatively Excluding E'DAWN from All PENTAGON Performances

Photo from online community

Cube Entertainment on August 22 officially announced PENTAGON members E'Dawn and Yan An's tentative exclusion from the team performances.

Would it be really tentative?

The announcement formalized group's downsizing to 8 members "We would like to inform about E'Dawn and Yan An's future plans. E'Dawn will be temporarily halting all PENTAGON activities, and Yan An will be receiving an intensive care and adequate rest period on medical grounds. We are truly sorry toward PENTAGON fans. Excluding E'Dawn and Yan An, alternative 8 members will proceed with schedules as planned."

As their song Shine recently climbed back up the chart, the group seemed successful in enhancing the presence and building up the group awareness. Fans also had heightened expectations toward the group's comeback but E'Dawn and Hyuna's relationship triggered fans' harsh resentment to the extent of wishing E'Dawn's withdrawal from PENTAGON.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Followed by the two, Hui and Yuto's romance rumors continued and the accusation went back at E'Dawn and Hyuna for initially denying the rumor but acknowledging to be dating for over 2 years. And with such atmosphere, Cube Entertainment seemed to take a decision on excluding E'Dawn and Yan An from future team performances, then halting the entire PENTAGON team from the planned schedules.

However, in the midst of first PENTAGON fan club inauguration ceremony that hasn't even gone sold out right after E'Dawn and Hyuna's romance rumor, it's drawing people's attention on whether the group's reorganization would properly "shine" from this time forth.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

