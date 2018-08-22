"No BTS on VMAs?" America's Music Industry Harshly Criticised MTV

On August 20, 35th MTV Video Music Awards(VMAs) was held at New York Radio City Music Hall. Hip-hop musicians' presence was particularly noticeable on the award this day. With Cardi B in the head, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Drake all rocked the stage.

"Everyone's favorite boy band" is who???

Other artists who presented impressive performances were Travis Scott, James Blake, Nicki Minaj, Logic, Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule, Post Malone and 21 Savage, and Aerosmith.

Winner of the grand prizes was Camila Cabello who took home 'Video of the Year' award with Havana, along with 'Artist of the Year' award. The 'Song of the Year' award went to Post Malone's rockstar.

However, something big was missing from the ceremony this night, and numerous American music critics and radio DJs felt this too. It was that BTS wasn't nominated for any prize and that they didn't even appear at the awards.

It's a widely agreed view that BTS is the most representative boy band of the present age. They won 'Top Social Artist' award at BBMAs for two consecutive years, and at that ceremony, Kelly Clarkson introduced them as "world's greatest boy band". They drew out fervent reactions from the viewers every time they performed, proving their overwhelming presence.

Nevertheless, VMAs set fire to the controversy by introducing the American-Canadian boy band PRETTYMUCH as "everyone's favorite boy band". Many officials in the music industry raised blunt doubt on this; they believe it's absurd to leave out BTS when talking about boy bands these days.

Presumably, due to the bad name that top artists skip this award, the popularity of VMAs is going downhill every year. The number of viewers in 2017 was 5.5 million which is the lowest number recorded, ever since Nielsen started counting in 1994. The number was cut down by half, just during the past three years. HBO's Game of Thrones aired at the same time was watched by 12 million people.

In recent awards, the host has not been inviting artists with big fandoms. Taylor Swift didn't attend the ceremony both last and this year, and BTS, who has the world's largest fandom was also absent.

