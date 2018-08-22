1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"No BTS on VMAs?" America's Music Industry Harshly Criticised MTV

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Billboard & REUTERS(Andrew Kelly)=Yonhap

Photo from Billboard & REUTERS(Andrew Kelly)=Yonhap

On August 20, 35th MTV Video Music Awards(VMAs) was held at New York Radio City Music Hall. Hip-hop musicians' presence was particularly noticeable on the award this day. With Cardi B in the head, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Drake all rocked the stage.

"Everyone's favorite boy band" is who???

Travis Scott performs a medley. Photo from REUTERS(Lucas Jackson)=Yonhap

Travis Scott performs a medley. Photo from REUTERS(Lucas Jackson)=Yonhap

Nicki Minaj, accompanied by Kevin Hart, accepts the Best Hip Hop award. Photo from REUTERS(Lucas Jackson)=Yonhap

Nicki Minaj, accompanied by Kevin Hart, accepts the Best Hip Hop award. Photo from REUTERS(Lucas Jackson)=Yonhap

Video Vanguard award winner Jennifer Lopez performs at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo from AP(Chris Pizzello/Invision)=Yonhap

Video Vanguard award winner Jennifer Lopez performs at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo from AP(Chris Pizzello/Invision)=Yonhap

Other artists who presented impressive performances were Travis Scott, James Blake, Nicki Minaj, Logic, Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule, Post Malone and 21 Savage, and Aerosmith.

Winner of the grand prizes was Camila Cabello who took home 'Video of the Year' award with Havana, along with 'Artist of the Year' award. The 'Song of the Year' award went to Post Malone's rockstar.

Ariana Grande performs &#34;God Is a Woman.&#34; Photo from REUTERS(Lucas Jackson)=Yonhap

Ariana Grande performs &#34;God Is a Woman.&#34; Photo from REUTERS(Lucas Jackson)=Yonhap

Shawn Mendes performs &#34;In My Blood.&#34; Photo from REUTERS(Lucas Jackson)=Yonhap

Shawn Mendes performs &#34;In My Blood.&#34; Photo from REUTERS(Lucas Jackson)=Yonhap

Camila Cabello poses backstage with her awards for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for &#34;Havana.&#34; Photo from REUTERS(Carlo Allegri)=Yonhap

Camila Cabello poses backstage with her awards for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for &#34;Havana.&#34; Photo from REUTERS(Carlo Allegri)=Yonhap

Camila Cabello poses with her awards for artist of the year and video of the year for &#34;Havana&#34; Photo from AP(Evan Agostini)=Yonhap

Camila Cabello poses with her awards for artist of the year and video of the year for &#34;Havana&#34; Photo from AP(Evan Agostini)=Yonhap

Camila Cabello poses with her awards for artist of the year and video of the year for &#34;Havana&#34; Photo from (Evan Agostini/Invision)=YonhapAP

Camila Cabello poses with her awards for artist of the year and video of the year for &#34;Havana&#34; Photo from (Evan Agostini/Invision)=YonhapAP

However, something big was missing from the ceremony this night, and numerous American music critics and radio DJs felt this too. It was that BTS wasn't nominated for any prize and that they didn't even appear at the awards.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

It's a widely agreed view that BTS is the most representative boy band of the present age. They won 'Top Social Artist' award at BBMAs for two consecutive years, and at that ceremony, Kelly Clarkson introduced them as "world's greatest boy band". They drew out fervent reactions from the viewers every time they performed, proving their overwhelming presence.

Photo from Billboard

Photo from Billboard

Pop band PRETTYMUCH. Photo from REUTERS(Andrew Kelly)=Yonhap

Pop band PRETTYMUCH. Photo from REUTERS(Andrew Kelly)=Yonhap

Nevertheless, VMAs set fire to the controversy by introducing the American-Canadian boy band PRETTYMUCH as "everyone's favorite boy band". Many officials in the music industry raised blunt doubt on this; they believe it's absurd to leave out BTS when talking about boy bands these days.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Presumably, due to the bad name that top artists skip this award, the popularity of VMAs is going downhill every year. The number of viewers in 2017 was 5.5 million which is the lowest number recorded, ever since Nielsen started counting in 1994. The number was cut down by half, just during the past three years. HBO's Game of Thrones aired at the same time was watched by 12 million people.

In recent awards, the host has not been inviting artists with big fandoms. Taylor Swift didn't attend the ceremony both last and this year, and BTS, who has the world's largest fandom was also absent.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT