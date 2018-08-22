BTS V's Well-Crafted Visual Passes Through a Blurry Pre-Debut Photographs

On August 18, BTS V's pre-debut photos have gone viral once again via various online communities.

His friends have shared his pre-debut photos back when he was middle school and high school students!

V showed off self-assertive face features even back then when he was a middle school, high school students. And despite the blurry photographs, his distinct T-zone and big eyes were still quite visible.

People who've taken a look at these photographs uncovered by V's acquaintances acknowledged that V has never changed and that he already had a completed visual since his pre-debut.

Others complimented his good-looking by saying "We are proud of the way you turned out", "His lookings are just impressive that I just wanna clap", "Since childhood, his appearance was already completed".

On the other hand, BTS is to come back on the upcoming August 24 with the repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER consisting of 7 new tracks and will release the albums in 4 different S, E, L, F versions.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

