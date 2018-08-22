1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'A Blunt Busan Guy'? KANG DANIEL's Disclosure of His Past Romantic Dating Story!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Think Nature CF Screenshot

Photo from Think Nature CF Screenshot

Wanna One's Kang Daniel is from Busan, Korea. While Koreans have a strong prejudice that Busan guys are a bit blunt and curt by their way of speaking, Kang Daniel claimed that he isn't like one of them!

And infos on his ideal type!!

Kang Daniel in August last year has made an appearance on a variety program Happy Together and mentioned "I agree that Busan people are inclined to be blunt than people from other regions, but I'm a bit different. I tend to approach gently to a female that I have in mind."

Photo from Think Nature CF Screenshot

Photo from Think Nature CF Screenshot

And on this day, Daniel disclosed his ideal type and relationship style.

Photo from KBS ScreenShot

Photo from KBS ScreenShot

Making fans' heart throbbing, he said, "If my girlfriend and I are having a meal together and she says the food is delicious, I would tell her "I can come to this place with you forever". He added, "When we go watch the movie, I say, "My friends asked me to go watch this movie with them but I actually wanted to watch it with you".

About his Miss. Right, he said "I think I tend to feel attracted to the girls older than me. I like someone who I can learn a lot from."

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

"I am a person who bothers to help my girlfriend in doing things that she can do by herself. I even put my fingers on the back of her shoes to let her wear the shoes more comfortable."

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

He would be a such warmhearted, sweet boyfriend right?

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT