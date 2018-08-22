'A Blunt Busan Guy'? KANG DANIEL's Disclosure of His Past Romantic Dating Story!

Wanna One's Kang Daniel is from Busan, Korea. While Koreans have a strong prejudice that Busan guys are a bit blunt and curt by their way of speaking, Kang Daniel claimed that he isn't like one of them!

And infos on his ideal type!!

Kang Daniel in August last year has made an appearance on a variety program Happy Together and mentioned "I agree that Busan people are inclined to be blunt than people from other regions, but I'm a bit different. I tend to approach gently to a female that I have in mind."

And on this day, Daniel disclosed his ideal type and relationship style.

Making fans' heart throbbing, he said, "If my girlfriend and I are having a meal together and she says the food is delicious, I would tell her "I can come to this place with you forever". He added, "When we go watch the movie, I say, "My friends asked me to go watch this movie with them but I actually wanted to watch it with you".

About his Miss. Right, he said "I think I tend to feel attracted to the girls older than me. I like someone who I can learn a lot from."

"I am a person who bothers to help my girlfriend in doing things that she can do by herself. I even put my fingers on the back of her shoes to let her wear the shoes more comfortable."

He would be a such warmhearted, sweet boyfriend right?

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

