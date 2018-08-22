RED VELVET's SEULGI Tops August's Brand Reputation Ranking for Individual Girl Group Members

Red Velvet's Seulgi took the first place on August's brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members.
Seulgi was No.1, followed by Jennie and Hwasa!
For the rankings, Korean Business Research Institute extracted 133,495,588 pieces of big data of 380 individual girl group members from July 17 to August 18 and analyzed indexes for consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness.
Red Velvet's Seulgi topped the rankings with brand reputation index of 4,922,421. Compared to July's index, this was a score increased by 104.60%.
According to the director of the research institute, 'pretty, cute, heart-fluttering' turned out as terms highly related to Seulgi, and on keyword analysis, words such as 'abs, secret unnie, power up' appeared high.
Following Seulgi's lead, BLACKPINK's Jennie was on the second place with brand reputation index of 4,538,603, showing a 9.05% decrease from July's score. Third, on the ranking, MAMAMOO's Hwasa's reputation index was analyzed as 4,476,719 which was an increase from July's number by 18.96%.
The top 30 rankings for individual girl group members were analyzed as below:
1. Red Velvet's Seulgi
2. BLACKPINK's Jennie
3. MAMAMOO's Hwasa
4. Red Velvet's Irene
5. TWICE's Momo
6. Red Velvet's Wendy
7. Red Velvet's Yeri
8. Red Velvet's Joy
9. TWICE’s Sana
10. TWICE’s Nayeon
11. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
12. Apink’s Son Naeun
13. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
14. TWICE’s Mina
15. DIA’s Jueun
16. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
17. TWICE’s Tzuyu
18. MAMAMOO’s Solar
19. GFRIEND’s Yerin
20. GFRIEND’s Sowon
21. GFRIEND’s SinB
22. GFRIEND’s Eunha
23. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
24. TWICE’s Jihyo
25. GFRIEND’s Umji
26. TWICE’s Dahyun
27. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
28. GFRIEND’s Yuju
29. DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon
30. Apink’s Namjoo
