RED VELVET's SEULGI Tops August's Brand Reputation Ranking for Individual Girl Group Members

Red Velvet's Seulgi took the first place on August's brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members.

Seulgi was No.1, followed by Jennie and Hwasa!

For the rankings, Korean Business Research Institute extracted 133,495,588 pieces of big data of 380 individual girl group members from July 17 to August 18 and analyzed indexes for consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness.

Red Velvet's Seulgi topped the rankings with brand reputation index of 4,922,421. Compared to July's index, this was a score increased by 104.60%.

According to the director of the research institute, 'pretty, cute, heart-fluttering' turned out as terms highly related to Seulgi, and on keyword analysis, words such as 'abs, secret unnie, power up' appeared high.

Following Seulgi's lead, BLACKPINK's Jennie was on the second place with brand reputation index of 4,538,603, showing a 9.05% decrease from July's score. Third, on the ranking, MAMAMOO's Hwasa's reputation index was analyzed as 4,476,719 which was an increase from July's number by 18.96%.

The top 30 rankings for individual girl group members were analyzed as below:

1. Red Velvet's Seulgi

2. BLACKPINK's Jennie

3. MAMAMOO's Hwasa

4. Red Velvet's Irene

5. TWICE's Momo

6. Red Velvet's Wendy

7. Red Velvet's Yeri

8. Red Velvet's Joy

9. TWICE’s Sana

10. TWICE’s Nayeon

11. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

12. Apink’s Son Naeun

13. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

14. TWICE’s Mina

15. DIA’s Jueun

16. TWICE’s Jeongyeon

17. TWICE’s Tzuyu

18. MAMAMOO’s Solar

19. GFRIEND’s Yerin

20. GFRIEND’s Sowon

21. GFRIEND’s SinB

22. GFRIEND’s Eunha

23. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

24. TWICE’s Jihyo

25. GFRIEND’s Umji

26. TWICE’s Dahyun

27. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

28. GFRIEND’s Yuju

29. DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon

30. Apink’s Namjoo

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com