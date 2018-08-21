1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

There's a Unit Group 'BLACKPINK' in BTS??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

People say there are BTS members representing 'black' and 'pink', forming BLACKPINK when united.

The BLACK-PINK soulmates ♡

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

The members are known to be Jin and Suga.

While they are opposite extremes from their outfits to personalities, they actually are the nonesuch soulmates. It's been widely known that they also shared a room until they recently moved into the current house.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

While chicness overloading dongsaeng is the BLACK,

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

cute and refreshing eldest hyung is the PINK.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

But sometimes, they do shuffle the cards. Hyung can be the BLACK,

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

and can be the PINK.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

They both can be PINK

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

and they both can be BLACK.

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

And the conclusion is, fans are loving them both irrespective of how they look, what they are.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT