There's a Unit Group 'BLACKPINK' in BTS??

People say there are BTS members representing 'black' and 'pink', forming BLACKPINK when united.

The BLACK-PINK soulmates ♡

The members are known to be Jin and Suga.

While they are opposite extremes from their outfits to personalities, they actually are the nonesuch soulmates. It's been widely known that they also shared a room until they recently moved into the current house.

While chicness overloading dongsaeng is the BLACK,

cute and refreshing eldest hyung is the PINK.

But sometimes, they do shuffle the cards. Hyung can be the BLACK,

and can be the PINK.

They both can be PINK

and they both can be BLACK.

And the conclusion is, fans are loving them both irrespective of how they look, what they are.

