Hey You YG fans! You Guys Still Don't Know The Guys Who Came Out on the BLACKPINK's MV?

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

If you are interested, I would like to introduce the YG Entertainment's singers who might have been caught your eyes.

They seemed familiar!

That is Kwon Youngdeuk . Kwon Youngdon brothers whom are belong into YG's exclusive dace team HI TECH. They are also called Kwon Twins among the YG fans.

Yes, they are the twins.

Their first stage was the group BIGBANG's leader G-Dragon's concert 'Shine a Light' in 2009.

By appearing on the YG singers' music video they introduced their face. Also, Kwon brothers adverted on various broadcasting programs and has been worked as a model. They said, "When people say about BIGBANG dancers , they are obviously us!" and revealed exceptional pride.

Photo from Instagram @_______youngmoney

Photo from Instagram @_______youngmoney

Especially, Kwon Youngdon also appeared on BLACKPINK's 'Playing with the Fire' music video!

Here are their various activities!

First of all, here is Kwon Youngdeuk's Instagram

He has 410 thousand Instagram followers.

Photo from Instagram @deukie_______

Photo from Instagram @deukie_______

Photo from Instagram @deukie_______

Photo from Instagram @deukie_______

Photo from Instagram @deukie_______

Photo from Instagram @deukie_______

Photo from Instagram @deukie_______

Photo from Instagram @deukie_______

This is Kwon Youngdon's Instagram

He has 420 thousand Instagram followers

Photo from Instagram @_______youngmoney

Photo from Instagram @_______youngmoney

Photo from Instagram @_______youngmoney

Photo from Instagram @_______youngmoney

Photo from Instagram @_______youngmoney

Photo from Instagram @_______youngmoney

Aren't their fashion sense and attitudes are cool? The Kwon Twins' popularity are specially more higher in the overseas.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

