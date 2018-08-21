1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: JUNGKOOK's Impeccable Face & Body That Make People Say, "He's a Born Idol"

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jungkook's visual, which has been evolving ever since his debut, has reached its peak!

Jeon Jungkook is another word for perfection!

On various online communities these days, Jungkook's beauty was spotlighted, as several pictures were uploaded under the title, 'Jungkook's visual is perfect from head to toe'.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Since his debut in 2013, Jungkook became known for his doll-like facial features and pretty eye-smile. His eyes that become the shape of a half moon when he smiles, his cute under-eye fat, and attractive mouth corners attracted countless fangirls. On top of this, his front teeth made him look even more adorable like a little bunny.

However, his beauty never stopped improving, and now, he's even taking over the title, 'the top idol visual'.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

While it he seemed like he would stay forever cute, he turned into a man in no time; charismatic eyes, sharp nose, and masculine jaws were some of the factors that made fans' hearts pound. Moreover, his amazing body portion and perfectly toned up muscles were more than enough to put everyone in awe.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Without further description, take a look at more pictures of Jungkook that made fans fall for him head over heels!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

