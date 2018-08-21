1 읽는 중

사회

The 'GOT7’ BAMBAM Who Succeed in Korea and Operates '50 Korean Restaurants’ in Thailand

GOT7&#39; BAMBAM said he operates 50 Korean restaurants in Thailand.

The group GOT7’s BAMBAM said that he operates 50 Korean restaurants in Thailand.

I want to visit BAMBAM's restaurant in Thailand!

GOD’s Joon Park, GOT7 BAM BAM, NCT Lucas, and G-IDLE Yuqi adverted as foreign students for the JTBC ‘Knowing Bros’ which was broadcasted on the 18th.

On this day, BAM BAM said that he would present a free coupon for his restaurant in Thailand to the person who gets the answer of the question that he posed during the 'Guess about me’ corner.

Then, BAMBAM said, “Can I boast of myself?". "I have 50 Korean restaurants in Thailand which I operate those with my mother. I arrange the receipts every day" and made people surprised.

Seo Janghoon asked, "Can we go later and eat for free?" And the BAMBAM replied "always". That day, I closed the restaurant door and went to a restaurant. "

But when Lee Soogeun asked about the airplane, he said, "No tickets. Because I don’t have an airplane.

On this day, BAMBAM heard,"There was a rumor that he is a prince of Thailand" then he replied, "It is embarrassing to say that with my mouth, but I am a treasure of Thailand."

"Once I enter into the airport, my phone advertisements are hung on the all pillars before the immigration check. My advertisements are also on the subway. "

Meanwhile, group GOT7, which BAMBAM is belongs to announced that they will comeback in the second half of the year.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT