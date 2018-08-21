V Who Has Warm Personality Greeted Each Dancers Behind the Stage

V’s humble and thoughtful mind which is taking care of each dancers one by one warmed fans’ hearts.

On September 29 2017, V stood on the stage for the last greetings during the Kpop World Festival which was held in Changwon.

At that time, V conceded his position so the MC can finalize the festival, and then turned back unconsciously.

Behind him, there were many participated unknown dancers on the stage. V gathered his both hands and greeted them sincerely. It was a sign of gratitude for those people who helped to create a great stage.

Dancers made surprised face because of the world class superstar’s modest greetings and responded to his greetings. All the dancers made touched face.

As the members left the stage while V was greeting, V rushed to follow the members. In the meantime, he did not forget to greet the dancers standing on the stage with a smile.

This episode was a year ago, but since the modest personality of the V touched fans’ heart, once again, the video has become a big issue among the fandom. The fans praised the V and said "not only his appearance but also the personality is great, V is the best in the world", "I have no choice but love V who does not forgets the person who helped him".

