1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

V Who Has Warm Personality Greeted Each Dancers Behind the Stage

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

V’s humble and thoughtful mind which is taking care of each dancers one by one warmed fans’ hearts.

V.. your everything is perfect

On September 29 2017, V stood on the stage for the last greetings during the Kpop World Festival which was held in Changwon.
At that time, V conceded his position so the MC can finalize the festival, and then turned back unconsciously.

Behind him, there were many participated unknown dancers on the stage. V gathered his both hands and greeted them sincerely. It was a sign of gratitude for those people who helped to create a great stage.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Dancers made surprised face because of the world class superstar’s modest greetings and responded to his greetings. All the dancers made touched face.

As the members left the stage while V was greeting, V rushed to follow the members. In the meantime, he did not forget to greet the dancers standing on the stage with a smile.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

This episode was a year ago, but since the modest personality of the V touched fans’ heart, once again, the video has become a big issue among the fandom. The fans praised the V and said "not only his appearance but also the personality is great, V is the best in the world", "I have no choice but love V who does not forgets the person who helped him".

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT