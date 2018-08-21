1 읽는 중

NCT's LUCAS Makes Fans' Hearts Throb by Doing This to (G)I-DLE's YUQI

Photo from JTBC

Photo from JTBC

NCT's Lucas made fans' hearts flutter by showing a considerate action towards Yuqi of (G)I-DLE.

Can't count how many times I replayed the scene…

Photo from JTBC

Photo from JTBC

On JTBC Knowing Bros aired on August 18, g.o.d's Joon Park, GOT7's BamBam, NCT's Lucas, and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi made an appearance. All of them are non-Korean K-POP idols.

Photo from JTBC

Photo from JTBC

The highlight of the show was Lucas and Yuqi's chemistry, shown during the 'word chain game' between non-Korean idols and hyungnims(the hosts).

Photo from JTBC

Photo from JTBC

When the word '보름(boreum)' was suggested, Yuqi was flustered, as it is extremely difficult to find a word that starts with the syllable 'reum(or 'neum', applying the 'initial law' of Korean language)'.

Right at that moment when Yuqi was struggling, Lucas slipped in to Yuqi's side, and whispered in her ears, '늠름(Neumreum)'.

Photo from JTBC

Photo from JTBC

Thanks to Lucas' help, Yuqi survived, and team idol became the winner of the game.

Fans were totally blown away by this short scene. They're raving, "The way he comes from behind and secretly helps her out is so heart throbbing", "The two of them look so lovely in one frame!"

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

