A Korean Beauty Youtuber's BLACKPINK LISA Inspired Makeup Tutorial!

A well-known K beauty Youtuber SSIN challenged a makeup look for BLACKPINK's LISA.

So, do you think they look a bit alike??

On August 17, an episode of JTBC's broadcasted SSIN's individual broadcasting scene.

SSIN on this day tried out a cover makeup of LISA. She started off with the eyebrow, carefully expressing LISA's straight and sharp eyebrow.

And before heading onto an actual eye makeup, SSIN created a thick double eyelid saying "I do have a double eyelid, but I am thickening it to make myself look more like LISA".

When moved onto the eye makeup, she used makeup products of similar tones LISA has used in her shadowy eye makeup look photograph.

In the middle of doing the makeup challenge, she passed down a tip "If you spray a little bit of mist in the shadow, you can replace the dark-colored shadows with the eyeliners."

And she put on the dark-colored eyeshadow on her thick double-eyelid she has created a while ago. She said this process was necessary for making a more natural look and for better expressing LISA's eye shape.

Upon completing her makeup, SSIN wrapped up the challenge by putting on the wig and changing outfits.

Her makeup look indeed was quite similar to the one of LISA, but she wasn't perfectly successful in covering Lisa's lively and vivacious aura. What are your thoughts on her cover makeup?

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

