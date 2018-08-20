1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

[Letters from the Past ⑥] The Letter JIMIN Wrote for ARMYs on BTS' 100th Day Anniversary

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Letters from BTS' members have arrived.

To be exact, they're the letters members read for ARMYs at their fan meeting, a relatively small one compared to now, on their 100th day since debut. It is indescribably touching to listen to this now when they are running towards their 2,000 days anniversary.

VoomVoom would like to present to all the ARMYs around the world, what BTS members wanted to say to the ARMYs back in the past.  

Sweet JIMIN, we love you too!

"Hello ARMYs, I am JIMIN who is in charge of charming of the team. Because we are still rookies, I feel like our second album is also passing hectic. You guys might don’t know, but when I was a trainee, I didn’t know that I could really make a debut. Even though my trainee period was only a year which was the shortest period among the members, but I really cried, tired and I thought about giving up. However, now I got debut so it is very fun, amazing and I feel like I am dreaming that I can sing, dance and spruce up in front of you guys. As time goes, I want to grow up and show you guys amazing moments. I hope you ARMYs watch our development process beside us. The ARMYs, who love me and BTS members, I love you guys more than anybody and thank you so much.”

In the past and even now, JIMIN is so sweet to ARMYs. JIMIN's debut 100-day letter gives us the feeling that the letter was written yesterday. Unchangingly sweet and gentle JINMIN, we hope you always be as you used to be!

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoonk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT