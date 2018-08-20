[Letters from the Past ⑥] The Letter JIMIN Wrote for ARMYs on BTS' 100th Day Anniversary

Letters from BTS' members have arrived.



To be exact, they're the letters members read for ARMYs at their fan meeting, a relatively small one compared to now, on their 100th day since debut. It is indescribably touching to listen to this now when they are running towards their 2,000 days anniversary.



VoomVoom would like to present to all the ARMYs around the world, what BTS members wanted to say to the ARMYs back in the past.

Sweet JIMIN, we love you too!

"Hello ARMYs, I am JIMIN who is in charge of charming of the team. Because we are still rookies, I feel like our second album is also passing hectic. You guys might don’t know, but when I was a trainee, I didn’t know that I could really make a debut. Even though my trainee period was only a year which was the shortest period among the members, but I really cried, tired and I thought about giving up. However, now I got debut so it is very fun, amazing and I feel like I am dreaming that I can sing, dance and spruce up in front of you guys. As time goes, I want to grow up and show you guys amazing moments. I hope you ARMYs watch our development process beside us. The ARMYs, who love me and BTS members, I love you guys more than anybody and thank you so much.”

In the past and even now, JIMIN is so sweet to ARMYs. JIMIN's debut 100-day letter gives us the feeling that the letter was written yesterday. Unchangingly sweet and gentle JINMIN, we hope you always be as you used to be!

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoonk@gmail.com

