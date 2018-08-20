1 읽는 중

[Letters from the Past⑤] The Letter V Wrote for ARMYs on BTS' 100th Day Anniversary

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Online Community, BigHit Entertainment

Photo from Online Community, BigHit Entertainment


Letters from BTS' members have arrived.

To be exact, they're the letters members read for ARMYs at their fan meeting, a relatively small one compared to now, on their 100th day since debut. It is indescribably touching to listen to this now when they are running towards their 2,000 days anniversary.

VoomVoom would like to present to all the ARMYs around the world, what BTS members wanted to say to the ARMYs back in the past.  

He became just what he said he would be!

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"Hi, everyone. This is BTS' V who has already spent more than 100 days since debut. I still can't believe I became a singer. All these situations are amazing, and it's fluttering and overwhelming to speak in front of my fans. I'm getting a lot of different feelings. I still don't know many things, I'm awkward and clumsy, but by gradually showing improvements, I would like to become a part of BTS who ARMYs can be proud of. I love you, my ARMYs."

BTS' V has been spotlighted a lot these days, even being selected as the world's most handsome guy last year. On a recent research done by an American fashion magazine, he was chosen as the BTS member American teens love the most. Considering these achievements he made, it is so touching to look back on how V said so shyly, "It's fluttering to speak in front of my fans," on his 100th day since debut.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

