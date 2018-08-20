PHOTOS: A Fashion Brand's 18F/W Photoshoot Disclosed PARK BO GUM's Celestial Beauty

Actor Park Bo Gum showed off his celestial beauty once again.

And he's pulling off that hairstyle..

While being the exclusive model of a fashion brand 'TNGT', the brand's latest 18F/W photoshoots disclosed Bo Gum's more matured appearance.

Based on the concept of 'OH, MY YOUTH', this photoshoot melted down retro colors and mood of a film Taxi Driver. Bo Gum moved around different locations of his preference and reflected the customer trend by providing real-time proof shots.

Park Bo Gum in the photoshoots made the best use of set up suits, coat, down coat and other various outer jackets, displaying retro-urban look. He has tried out several looks; casual look by layering hoodies with a bomber jacket, a calm, romantic look by matching brown-toned knit with a checked long coat, and a casual look by matching turtleneck sweater with a formal jacket.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is to appear on tvN's drama Boyfriend which is to be aired this November.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

