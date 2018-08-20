1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: A Fashion Brand's 18F/W Photoshoot Disclosed PARK BO GUM's Celestial Beauty

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Actor Park Bo Gum showed off his celestial beauty once again.

And he's pulling off that hairstyle..

While being the exclusive model of a fashion brand 'TNGT', the brand's latest 18F/W photoshoots disclosed Bo Gum's more matured appearance.

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Based on the concept of 'OH, MY YOUTH', this photoshoot melted down retro colors and mood of a film Taxi Driver. Bo Gum moved around different locations of his preference and reflected the customer trend by providing real-time proof shots.

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Photo from TNGT

Park Bo Gum in the photoshoots made the best use of set up suits, coat, down coat and other various outer jackets, displaying retro-urban look. He has tried out several looks; casual look by layering hoodies with a bomber jacket, a calm, romantic look by matching brown-toned knit with a checked long coat, and a casual look by matching turtleneck sweater with a formal jacket.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is to appear on tvN's drama Boyfriend which is to be aired this November.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

